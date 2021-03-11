A day after Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured in an alleged attacked, a delegation of her party has planned to meet the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, a team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also scheduled to meet the commission to demand a proper enquiry into the incident.

The West Bengal administration is investigating the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee. Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Vibhu Goyal and SP Praveen Prakash also visited Nandigram's Birulia Bazar on Thursday where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries after being allegedly pushed by unknown people last evening.

Counter-claims

Congress state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has accused Banerjee of resorting to 'nautanki' (theatrics) while its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma expressed concern over the alleged attack and stated that hatred and violence were unacceptable in a democracy.

The West Bengal Congress chief Chowdhury claimed that the CM was indulging in hypocrisy to gain sympathy.

On the other hand, BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the incident, stating that it needs to be seen whether the attack was a "well-scripted drama" to garner votes.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that the people of the state have seen such "drama" earlier as well.

"It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth," he said.

"It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama," Ghosh said, referring to Banerjee's photos on the hospital bed with her leg plastered.

Ghosh said that "such a drama" to garner sympathy votes, sensing defeat, would not yield any results this time.

Mamata's health update

Doctors at the state-run hospital where the West Bengal CM is undergoing treatment said that she is "stable" now. A series of tests would be conducted on her later on Thursday.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on the West Bengal CM late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck.

"A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning. Her ECG report was fine," a source told PTI.

"Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided," a doctor of the SSKM Hospital said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

