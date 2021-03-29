OPEN APP
Home >News >India >TMC asks EC to 'round up anti-social elements' ahead of phase 2 West Bengal assembly polls

A wall with Trinamool Congress (TMC) graffiti ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election (ANI)
 2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2021, 04:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Both TMC and BJP have upped their ante in the run-up to the high-voltage Nandigram battle
  • The second phase of elections on 1 April will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts in Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) met the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on Monday, urging him to take all "anti-social elements in East Midnapore into preventive custody" ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections, reported ANI.

The delegation said that 'immediately rounding up such elements' would help ensure a free and fair election.

The party also asked the CEO to "refrain from deploying armed forces from UP, MP, Bihar and any other BJP/NDA ruled states during the second phase of elections in East Midnapore & also for other phases to ensure that there is no partisan act in this election by the armed forces."

The second phase of elections on 1 April will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts in Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.

However, all eyes are expected to be on Nandigram, where TMC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will face her former close aid Suvendu Adhikari.

The TMC delegation on Monday once again alleged that Adhikari was "harbouring criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram at multiple locations in the constituency."

They have asked the CEO to take direct steps to apprehend all such criminals.

The party had earlier last week also written to the Election Commission seeking intervention over the issue of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari allegedly "harbouring criminals" in Nandigram.

"It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by BJP in Nandigram has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram." read the letter.

"We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari," it added.

TMC also mentioned four locations where it claims Adhikari has lodged anti-social elements.

Both TMC and BJP have upped their ante in the run-up to the high-voltage Nandigram battle.

Banerjee on Monday held a 'padayatra' (roadshow) in Nandigram on a wheelchair, marking the first roadshow there after she was injured in an alleged attack earlier this month.

Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take on Mamata in a massive roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday to bat for Adhikari. Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty is also expected to conduct a roadshow for the BJP in Nandigram ahead of polling.

Earlier this month, during a two-day visit in Nandigram, Mamata alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaign.

With inputs from agencies.



