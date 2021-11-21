NEW DELHI : A delegation of TMC MPs is set to reach Delhi on Sunday night to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to talk about the alleged police brutality in Tripura, party sources said.

The party has sought an appointment with Shah and the party leaders are scheduled to sit on a dharna from Monday morning.

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on the eve of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s roadshow in Tripura capital Agartala. He is scheduled to reach the state on Sunday night. Several TMC leaders, including Kunal Ghosh and Sushmita Dev, are in the Tripura capital for poll campaign.

TMC alleged BJP goons had attacked a police station where Saayoni was being interrogated earlier in the day. Kunal Ghosh and other TMC leaders were at the police station then. Ghosh said the attack and the actress’s arrest were pre-planned to spoil Banerjee’s roadshow.

"Gujarat model in Tripura. All India Trinamool Congress will never accept such fascist brutality. Trinamool MPs headed to Delhi. Now. Eyeball to eyeball," tweeted party MP Derek O' Brien.

The sources said the party delegation comprised of more than 15 members.

