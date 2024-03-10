TMC drops Nussrat Jahan from first list amid Sandeshkhali row
The Trinamool Congress has dropped MP Nussrat Jahan from contesting the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat amid the Sandeshkhali row. The party has fielded Nurul Islam in place of Nusrat Jahan
