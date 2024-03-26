TMC approaches EC after BJP MP Dilip Ghosh levels 'identify her own father' jibe against Mamata Banerjee
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the West Bengal chief electoral officer against Dilip Ghosh—the BJP sitting MP from Medinipur constituency—for "passing derogatory and offensive comment personally attacking Mamata Banerjee, thereby violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC)".