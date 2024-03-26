The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the West Bengal chief electoral officer against Dilip Ghosh—the BJP sitting MP from Medinipur constituency—for "passing derogatory and offensive comment personally attacking Mamata Banerjee, thereby violating Model Code of Conduct ( MCC)".

Demanding immediate and strict action against Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh for violating the MCC and making distorted and disrespectful statements against the West Bengal chief minister, the TMC said no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offending decency and morality.

Earlier in the day, a controversy erupted after Dilip Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip. Ghosh, in a personal attack, asked Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to ‘identify her own father’.

In the alleged video that went viral, Ghosh is seen saying that ‘didi’ calls herself the daughter of whichever state she visits.

"...When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father," the Medinipur MP said.

Mint, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Sharing the purported video clip with the West Bengal chief electoral officer, the Trinamool Congress alleged that Ghosh has ‘zero respect for women of Bengal’ and called him a disgrace to ‘political leadership’.

In the letter, the Trinamool Congress said, “Such remarks not only attempt to undermine the stature of Smt. Mamata Banerjee but also directly attack her personal character and modesty, which amounts to blatant violation of the MCC. It is expected that our political representatives engage in responsible and respectful dialogue, regardless of ideological differences or political affiliations."

“Mr. Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power," the party added.

In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of TMC posted the video of Ghosh and wrote: “Dilip Ghosh is a disgrace in the name of political leadership! From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. Mamata Banerjee, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy."

“One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has ZERO RESPECT for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman Chief Minister of India," the post added.

