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TMC's Jahangir Khan arrested near Nepal border on extortion charges days after CM Suvendu Adhikari's warning

The Calcutta High Court had on May 26 vacated an interim protection granted to Jahangir Khan, against whom seven FIRs were registered at Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district.

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Updated8 Jun 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned Jahangir Khan, police informed that the Trinamool Congress leader has been arrested near the India-Nepal border on "extortion" charges. Jahangir Khan had contested from the Falta seat where irregularities were reported.

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"[Jahangir] Khan was arrested from the India-Nepal border area in north Bengal," a police officer said.

The Calcutta High Court had on May 26 vacated an interim protection granted to Jahangir Khan, against whom seven FIRs were registered at Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district.

Jahangir Khan had come fourth in the Falta assembly repoll on May 21, after he had announced withdrawal of his candidature days before the contest.

Ahead of the repolling, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had warned that he would personally handle his case. Without naming him, Suvendu said, “He [Khan] is designated most notorious criminal and I will personally handle his case. So-called Pushpa is my responsibility now.”

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