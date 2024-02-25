TMC leader Ajit Maiti detained in Sandeshkhali on land grab charges

West Bengal Police said that it has detained local TMC leader Ajit Maiti at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on charges of land grabbing from villagers

West Bengal Police on Sunday said it has detained local TMC leader Ajit Maiti at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on charges of land grabbing from villagers, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said Maiti, a close aide of fugitive Shajahan Sheikh, was detained from the residence of a civic volunteer where the TMC leader had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers.

Also Read | Hiranandani Group promoters Niranjan and son Darshan summoned by ED in FEMA case "We detained him following complaints of land grabbing by villagers. We will look into their complaints and then decide on arresting him," PTI quoted West Bengal Police as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Angry villagers had attacked Maiti a couple of days ago for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, allegedly involved in land grabbing and torture of local women.

Also Read | UP news: Gaming addict son kills mother for insurance money to pay debt It is important to note that absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is accused of blatant misuse of his power. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has accused the TMC leader of torturing tribals and even forcibly taking their MNREGA wages if they dared to vote against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in Sandeshkhali, PTI earlier reported.

The politician, who is currently facing accusations of land grab and sexual assault under coercion, and his accomplices were allegedly “protected" by the West Bengal Police, complainants told a three-member National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | ‘Not to degrade, demean anyone’: Sehwag clarifies post on Jurel after outrage The panel also found that Shahjahan would make illegitimate demands from the locals like asking women to meet him at night. The TMC leader used to torture those who did not comply with his demands.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!