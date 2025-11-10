Former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee granted bail in school jobs scam case

Former West Bengal Education minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee has been granted bail in the school recruitment 'scam' case by a Special CBI court on Monday.

Chatterjee was arrested from his residence in Kolkata's Naktala on 23 July, 2022, and will be released almost three months and 18 days later.

Chatterjee was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 18, but had said that he would be released after statements of material witnesses were recorded by the trial court.

After the examination of eight such persons were done, Chatterjee's lawyers requested the CBI special court on Monday for an order for Chatterjee's release.

After the court passes the bail bond order, the former minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet will be released.

When granting the bail to Chatterjee, the apex court had noted his continued incarceration for more than three years would be a "travesty of justice".

Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022, and again by the CBI in 2024, has been granted bail in other cases against him filed by the two central agencies.

On 26 September, the Calcutta High Court had granted bail to Chatterjee in a school recruitment case which was being investigated by the CBI, saying that he will not be able to misuse his office or commit a similar offence in the future because he does not hold any such position currently.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, while granting bail to Chatterjee, had observed, Allegation against the petitioner involves abuse of his official position, which he no longer holds. He, therefore, cannot be said to be in a position to misuse his office or commit similar offences."

However, the court did say that prima facie it appeared that both Chatterjee, as well as West Bengal Primary Education Board Manik Bhattacharya and several others had misued their official positions and appointed candidates who were undeserving as teachers in West Bengal government-run and aided schools, thus depriving deserving candidates of the same.