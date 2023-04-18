TMC Leader Mukul Roy's whereabouts ‘untraceable’ claims son

After disagreements with the leadership of the TMC, Mukul Roy, a former senior member of the party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 and was appointed as the national vice-president of the party. In the 2021 assembly election, Roy contested and won as a BJP candidate, but later returned to the TMC after the election results were declared.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}