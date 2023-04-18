TMC Leader Mukul Roy's whereabouts ‘untraceable’ claims son

TMC Leader Mukul Roy's whereabouts ‘untraceable’ claims son1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
- Mukul Roy was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening.
The son of senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy has stated that his father has gone missing since late Monday evening and is currently untraceable. Despite attempts to contact him, Subhargshu has been unable to reach his father.
The son of senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy has stated that his father has gone missing since late Monday evening and is currently untraceable. Despite attempts to contact him, Subhargshu has been unable to reach his father.
Mukul Roy was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening, the news agency PTI quoted his close aides as saying. "As of now, we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 pm. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.
Mukul Roy was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening, the news agency PTI quoted his close aides as saying. "As of now, we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 pm. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.
According to a report by India Today, Subhargshu Roy stated that his father Mukul Roy departed for Delhi on an Indigo Airlines flight (GE-898) on Monday evening. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 9:55 PM on the same day. However, Mukul Roy has not been located since then.
According to a report by India Today, Subhargshu Roy stated that his father Mukul Roy departed for Delhi on an Indigo Airlines flight (GE-898) on Monday evening. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 9:55 PM on the same day. However, Mukul Roy has not been located since then.
The former railway minister went missing after a disagreement with his son on Sunday. Mukul Roy has been facing health problems since his wife's demise and was admitted to the hospital in February.
The former railway minister went missing after a disagreement with his son on Sunday. Mukul Roy has been facing health problems since his wife's demise and was admitted to the hospital in February.
Meanwhile, Subhargshu Roy has claimed that his family filed a complaint with airport police authorities regarding Mukul Roy's disappearance, police sources have stated that no official report has been received yet.
Meanwhile, Subhargshu Roy has claimed that his family filed a complaint with airport police authorities regarding Mukul Roy's disappearance, police sources have stated that no official report has been received yet.
After disagreements with the leadership of the TMC, Mukul Roy, a former senior member of the party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 and was appointed as the national vice-president of the party. In the 2021 assembly election, Roy contested and won as a BJP candidate, but later returned to the TMC after the election results were declared.
After disagreements with the leadership of the TMC, Mukul Roy, a former senior member of the party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 and was appointed as the national vice-president of the party. In the 2021 assembly election, Roy contested and won as a BJP candidate, but later returned to the TMC after the election results were declared.