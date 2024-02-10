TMC leader warns CM Yogi Adityanath over Hindu worship at Gyanvapi, says ‘if he comes to Bengal…’
Trinamool Congress leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury has asked Hindu devotees to vacate the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi immediately, weeks after a court allowed them to pray there.
Weeks after a Varanasi court allowed Hindu devotees to pray in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, Trinamool Congress leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury asked the Hindu worshippers to vacate the mosque premises immediately.
