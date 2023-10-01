Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were injured on Sunday when a bus carrying them from West Bengal to Delhi to take part in MGNREGA protest met with an accident at Kodarma in Jharkhand, PTI reported. The bus veered off the road and ended up in a field beside the highway, leaving passengers slightly injured. The workers were taken back to Purulia town in West Bengal for medical treatment, a party leader said. After the bus accident, West Bengal minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of forcing the TMC to arrange buses as a special train was not allotted. "Check your hands @Dr SukantaBJP, they're red with the blood of those injured," she wrote on X, (formerly known as Twitter) West Bengal BJP unit president Sukanta Majumdar had claimed that while TMC leaders were travelling by aeroplanes, the protesters were being made to take buses to Delhi. "The way TMC leaders are enjoying the luxury of flights and pushed these innocent people to the brink of life risk is condemnable," he wrote on X. "Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! “The BJP govt shamelessly denied to provide a special train after accepting the deposit. This blatant obstruction of WB's right to protest for their rightful dues is a glaring testament to their FEAR," TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.

Banerjee claimed that the Centre was trying to "crush" the movement of the poor people of West Bengal in Delhi by cancelling trains and "deploying the ED and CBI".

Sougata Roy, TMC MP from Dum Dum, too alleged that the BJP is trying to foil the TMC's protests by way of denial of train bookings and cancellations of flights, adding that "people of the country should see how the BJP is trying to thwart our programme."

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railway has contended the allegations and said it received the request for special train from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the unavailability of rakes was the reason behind denial.

The TMC plans to hold a sit-in by its MPs and state ministers at Rajghat on October 2, and a rally of MGNREGA job card holders the next day.

