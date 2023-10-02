TMC MGNREGA protest begins today, party MPs, state ministers to hold a sit-in at Rajghat
TMC has announced that its MPs and state ministers will hold a peaceful sit-in at Rajghat on October 2. The party said it will also organise a peaceful rally of the MGNREGA job card holders on Tuesday
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and state ministers will hold a peaceful sit-in at Rajghat on Monday (October 2) to protest against denial of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds to Bengal government. The party will also organise a peaceful rally of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme) job card holders on Tuesday.
"Time and again, permissions were denied for the protest. Trains and flights were denied or cancelled," ANI reported Banerjee as saying.
Banerjee claimed that the Centre was trying to "crush" the movement of the poor people of West Bengal in Delhi by cancelling trains and "deploying the ED and CBI".
He said the permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar has been given verbally and written permission was still pending. "Section 144 has been imposed in that area (Jantar Mantar)."
The TMC general secretary said though the state government had sent verified lists of beneficiaries in December 2022, the Centre is yet to make payments. "It is established that the BJP is forcibly stopping payment of dues of the people of Bengal," the Diamond Harbour MP added.
Whereas, the BJP has been asserting that the payments were stopped due to "irregularities".
"Refusal to allot a special train, cancellation of flight, denial of permission for holding the protest meeting in Delhi, all indicate their attempt to stop the voice of the state's people," he said.
Earlier on saturday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed that a Delhi-bound flight of party leaders, who wanted to join the MGNREGA protest in the national capital on October 2 and 3, has been cancelled.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the TMC leader said, “First, they abruptly cancel special train services from Kol to Del to prevent those who were to travel to participate in protests on Oct 2 & 3, demanding 10s of 1000s of crores owed to Bengal by BJP Union govt."
“Now a flight gets cancelled! Try as you might, we WILL TAKE YOU ON," Derek O'Brien further wrote on the microblogging site.
Several TMC workers were injured on Sunday when a bus carrying them from West Bengal to Delhi to take part in MGNREGA protest met with an accident at Kodarma in Jharkhand, PTI reported
