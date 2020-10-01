TMC MLA Gurupada Mete dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Trinamool Congress MLA Gurupada Mete, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, died in a private hospital on Thursday, officials said.

The 51-year-old two-time MLA of Indus constituency in Bankura district was admitted to the hospital in Howrah district last month after he tested positive.

Mete was also suffering from complications of heart and kidney diseases, officials of the hospital said.

Reacting to the leader's death, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of @AITCofficial Bankura District Coordinator and two-time MLA Gurupada Mete. His unparalleled devotion to serve the citizens of Bengal will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and closed ones."

Meanwhile, West Bengal is on the cusp of breaching the 5,000 mark in terms of Covid-19 fatalities, becoming the seventh state to reach the dour figure.

The toll on 30 September reached 4,958 with an addition of 59 coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have so far recorded more than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

West Bengal’s coronavirus caseload rose to 2,57,049 with an addition of 3,281 since Tuesday.

