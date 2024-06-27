TMC MLA’s Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain stage sit-in protest at WB assembly over delay in oath ceremony | Watch

Newly elected TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar launched a dharna inside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises on Thursday, demanding an oath ceremony a day after they failed to take oath following a row over the venue of the swearing-in ceremony

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published03:58 PM IST
Raj Bhavan had earlier invited the two TMC MLAs, who were elected to the assembly in recent by-polls, to take the oath at the Governor's House on Wednesday
Raj Bhavan had earlier invited the two TMC MLAs, who were elected to the assembly in recent by-polls, to take the oath at the Governor’s House on Wednesday(Photo: ANI)

Newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar staged a dharna in front of Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue within the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises on Thursday. They demanded an oath ceremony after facing a delay due to a dispute over the venue for their swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking to newswire ANI, Sayantika Banerjee said the they respect the Governor, his chair, and the Constitution, but he is not giving them the respect and adhering to the Constitution. 

"He should come to the Assembly and conduct our oath-taking ceremony or give this authority to the speaker... We are sitting here with the Constitution... We are elected unlike nominated position like you (Governor).”

The newly elected TMC MLAs waited on Wednesday at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises in Kolkata for their swearing-in ceremony. However, officials said that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose refused to conduct the program in the assembly as requested. Instead, he departed for New Delhi.

The Raj Bhavan had invited the two TMC MLAs to take the oath at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

The TMC MLAs demand that Governor CV Ananda Bose facilitate the oath-taking ceremony inside the assembly so that they can perform their duties as elected public representatives.

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak: CBI makes first arrests, two held from Patna in Bihar

The TMC claimed that the convention dictates that the governor assigns the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the assembly to administer the oath in the case of by-poll winners.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accused Governor Bose of turning the swearing-in ritual into an "ego battle" and intentionally complicating the issue.

Also Read | IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Weather, pitch report and more

However, Bose told PTI that the Constitution empowers him to decide who should administer the oath to MLAs.

 

Also Read | Amarnath yatra: Here’s a list of do’s and don’t for pilgrims

“I had no objection to fixing the assembly as the venue, but because of an objectionable letter from the Speaker, undermining the dignity of the office of Governor, that option was not found feasible,” Bose added.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaTMC MLA’s Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain stage sit-in protest at WB assembly over delay in oath ceremony | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue