TMC MLA’s Sayantika Banerjee, Reyat Hossain stage sit-in protest at WB assembly over delay in oath ceremony | Watch

Newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar staged a dharna in front of Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue within the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises on Thursday. They demanded an oath ceremony after facing a delay due to a dispute over the venue for their swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Newly elected TMC MLAs in by-election from Bhagwangola, Reyat Hossain Sarkar and from Baranagar, Sayantika Banerjee assembly constituencies seated in front of BR Ambedkar statute inside premises of West Bengal Legislative Assembly demanding for oath ceremony

Speaking to newswire ANI, Sayantika Banerjee said the they respect the Governor, his chair, and the Constitution, but he is not giving them the respect and adhering to the Constitution.

"He should come to the Assembly and conduct our oath-taking ceremony or give this authority to the speaker... We are sitting here with the Constitution... We are elected unlike nominated position like you (Governor).”

Newly elected TMC MLAs in by-election from Baranagar, Sayantika Banerjee says, "We respect him (the Governor), his chair and the Constitution but he is not giving us the respect and customising the Constitution. He should come to the Assembly and conduct our oath-taking…

The newly elected TMC MLAs waited on Wednesday at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises in Kolkata for their swearing-in ceremony. However, officials said that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose refused to conduct the program in the assembly as requested. Instead, he departed for New Delhi.

The Raj Bhavan had invited the two TMC MLAs to take the oath at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

The TMC MLAs demand that Governor CV Ananda Bose facilitate the oath-taking ceremony inside the assembly so that they can perform their duties as elected public representatives.

The TMC claimed that the convention dictates that the governor assigns the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the assembly to administer the oath in the case of by-poll winners.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accused Governor Bose of turning the swearing-in ritual into an "ego battle" and intentionally complicating the issue.

However, Bose told PTI that the Constitution empowers him to decide who should administer the oath to MLAs.