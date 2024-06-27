Newly elected TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar launched a dharna inside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises on Thursday, demanding an oath ceremony a day after they failed to take oath following a row over the venue of the swearing-in ceremony

Speaking to newswire ANI, Sayantika Banerjee said the they respect the Governor, his chair, and the Constitution, but he is not giving them the respect and adhering to the Constitution.

"He should come to the Assembly and conduct our oath-taking ceremony or give this authority to the speaker... We are sitting here with the Constitution... We are elected unlike nominated position like you (Governor)."

The newly elected TMC MLAs waited on Wednesday at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises in Kolkata for their swearing-in ceremony. However, officials said that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose refused to conduct the program in the assembly as requested. Instead, he departed for New Delhi.

The Raj Bhavan had invited the two TMC MLAs to take the oath at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

The TMC MLAs demand that Governor CV Ananda Bose facilitate the oath-taking ceremony inside the assembly so that they can perform their duties as elected public representatives.

The TMC claimed that the convention dictates that the governor assigns the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the assembly to administer the oath in the case of by-poll winners.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accused Governor Bose of turning the swearing-in ritual into an "ego battle" and intentionally complicating the issue.

However, Bose told PTI that the Constitution empowers him to decide who should administer the oath to MLAs.

“I had no objection to fixing the assembly as the venue, but because of an objectionable letter from the Speaker, undermining the dignity of the office of Governor, that option was not found feasible," Bose added.



