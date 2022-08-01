TMC MP bites raw brinjal in Parliament; Here's why

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in Parliament; Here's why2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- A Trinamool Congress Party MP brought raw brinjal to the Parliament and took a bite during the discussion on 'high food prices'
A bizarre incident occurred in India's lower house of Parliament on Monday amid the Monsoon Session. A Trinamool Congress Party MP brought raw brinjal to the Parliament and took a bite during the discussion on 'high food prices'.
MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar highlighted that high gas prices have made cooking expensive for the poor section of society.
"I thank the chair for allowing a debate on price rise," the MP said, and added, "It has taken a long time for even the debate to take place".
Subsequently, she asked, "Does the government want us to eat raw vegetables," and bit into brinjal to show that LPG gas cylinders have become costly and that one-day people will have to eat uncooked vegetables.
Highlighting the prices of cooking gas cylinders, the TMC Mp added, "The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months...From rs 600, it has now increased to ₹1,000".
She demanded to roll back the cylinder rates.
Last month, the Centre hiked prices of cooking gas cylinders by ₹50 each--it was eight increase in rates in the last one year. A non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs ₹1,053 in Delhi. Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at ₹1,079, ₹1,052.5, and ₹1,068.5, respectively.
It was the third increase in the LPG rate since May and the fourth this year. The price was hiked by ₹50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7. Rates went up by ₹3.50 per cylinder on May 19.
Prices have gone up by ₹244 per cylinder since June 2021. Of this, ₹153.50 increase happened since March 2022.
Common households pay non-subsidized rates for the cooking gas they buy after the government restricted subsidy to just poor beneficiaries who got connections under the Ujjwala scheme.
