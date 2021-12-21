TMC MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session for 'unruly behaviour' in the House. He had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Tuesday during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

Soon after his suspension, the TMC leader said that the last time he got suspended from Rajya Sabha was when government was “bulldozing" farm laws. "We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," he said.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that aims to give effect to electoral reforms including linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card was passed in the Rajya Sabha amid din on Tuesday.

The Opposition members strongly opposed the Bill and asked the government to take it back. The Bill was passed through a voice vote when all the Opposition including Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, Shiv Sena, Left, RJD, Samajwadi Party and BSP staged walkout accusing the Chair of not giving them the division. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh did now allow division as several members were in the Well of the House.

This is the second time the Rajya Sabha has suspended its member in the current session.

On the first day of its business for the Winter Session, the Upper House had last month suspended 12 MPs, including Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen for the remaining part of the current session.

The action had been taken against for indiscipline in the monsoon session of the house. Apart from Chaturvedi and Sen, MPs who had been suspended on Monday are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress's Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Shanta Chhetri and Shiv Sena's Anil Desai.

