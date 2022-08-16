TMC MP Mahua Moitra ‘bends it like Beckham’ on Khela Hobe Dibas. See Photos1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 05:27 PM IST
Holding her saree with her right hand, Mahua Moitra was seen trying to dribble the ball in style with her right foot
Celebrating the spirit of Khela Hobe Dibas, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was seen kicking the ball on Tuesday. Holding her saree with her right hand, she was seen trying to dribble the ball in style with her right foot. In the photos that she shared, she looked graceful as ever.