TMC MP Mahua Moitra ‘bends it like Beckham’ on Khela Hobe Dibas. See Photos

TMC had announced to observe ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ on Tuesday in a bid to promote the sport. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion. ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on) had been the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls last year, when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}