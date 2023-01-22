TMC MP Mahua Moitra calls Centre ‘insecure’ on blocking PM Modi's BBC documentary; shares archived link3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Centre on 21 January, directed the officials to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question.’
Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra has called the Centre 'insecure’ on blocking PM Modi's BBC documentary.
