TMC MP Mahua Moitra filed a defamation case against BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday amid furore over ‘cash for queries’ allegations. The development came soon after a complaint lodged by Dubey was referred to the Lok Sabha ethics committee. The complaint filed before the Delhi High Court also named advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and several media organisations.

According to updates shared by Bar and Bench, the matter will be heard by Justice Sachin Datta on Friday. Moitra had earlier sent legal notices Dubey and Dehadrai after they accused her of receiving bribes from from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in lieu of questions. They had also sought the formation of an inquiry committee to look into the matter.

Dubey had earlier written to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar to reiterate demands for a probe. The assertions have since been presented to the CBI and the Lok Sabha speaker. He has also sought Moitra's suspension from the House pending the inquiry.

ALSO READ: Mahua Moitra ‘Took Cash & Gifts For Asking Questions', Alleges BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

“These allegations include that she committed a criminal breach of trust, violated parliamentary ethics, and acted in a manner that was detrimental to India's national security," Dubey wrote.

He contended that 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group.

Moitra has since denied the allegations and said that she welcomed the probe as long as similar privilege notices against BJP MPs were also investigated.

The Hiranandani Group has also said there is "no merit" in the allegations.

Meanwhile the Adani Group claimed that the lawyer’s complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and its Chairman Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!