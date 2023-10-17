TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation case against BJP's Nishikant Dubey amid furore over ‘cash for queries’ claim
TMC MP Mahua Moitra filed a defamation case against BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday amid furore over ‘cash for queries’ allegations. The development came soon after a complaint lodged by Dubey was referred to the Lok Sabha ethics committee. The complaint filed before the Delhi High Court also named advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and several media organisations.