This is a joke: TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses SEBI of trying to ‘cover up’ Gautam Adani on Hindenburg2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 05:58 AM IST
A report by Hindenburg Research has wiped out more than $140 billion of the Adani Group's market value.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has requested a six-month extension from the Supreme Court to complete its investigation into possible lapses in securities market laws and regulatory disclosures by the Adani Group.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×