TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arrives at ED office for questioning on flat scam

Actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata as she was summoned in a case involving her role as a director in a suspicious financial entity accused of defrauding senior citizens by falsely promising affordable residential flats, amounting to crores of rupees.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Nusrat to its office in the CGO Complex at Salt Lake on Tuesday for questioning on her connection with the said entity 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd.

The MP is a former director of the company, according to the complaint.

The person helping the senior citizens who have filed a complaint against the Trinamool leader isBJP’s Shankudeb Panda.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in opposition to the TMC, has suggested that if there is concrete evidence against Nusrat Jahan, she will face consequences, according to Agnimitra Paul, the party's State Secretary.

"This is the Modi Government, you can be a chief minister, a politician or a film star, but you will not be spared if you cheat people... Retired people gave crores of rupees of their life savings to Nusrat Jahan to get a flat. They got neither the flat nor the money. The investigation is underway, if there is proof, Nusrat Jahan will be punished," Paul said. (ANI)