TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arrives at ED office for questioning on flat scam

Actress-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata for her connection with a financial entity accused of duping senior citizens.
Actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata as she was summoned in a case involving her role as a director in a suspicious financial entity accused of defrauding senior citizens by falsely promising affordable residential flats, amounting to crores of rupees.