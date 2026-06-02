TMC protest in Bengal LIVE: ‘I will sit wherever I am stopped,’ says Mamata Banerjee as police denies permission

TMC protest in Bengal LIVE: Despite having no police permission to hold the sit-in protest, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has remained defiant that her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), will go ahead with the demonstrations against the alleged attacks on party leaders and workers post the Assembly elections, and the Railways' hawker eviction drive. Track TMC protest in Bengal LIVE Updates only at Livemint.
Speaking about not getting permission to hold the sit-in protest, Mamata Banerjee declared that she will sit, wherever stopped. Mamata Banerjee also said that 12 TMC workers had been killed since the Assembly elections and that thousands of party activists had been arrested, while many others had been forced to flee their homes.
“Why are people frightened? Why are people anxious? The entire atmosphere has changed. Kolkata and Bengal have been handed over to lumpens. If we are not allowed to hold a dharna there, I will sit wherever I am stopped. I am ready to be arrested,” the former chief minister said.
Meanwhile, dozens of traders and hawkers have protested and blocked railway tracks at at Gobardanga Railway Station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district against eviction drive to root out encroachers.
1:10 pm: Mamata Banerjee has said that if she was not allowed to hold the protest in Kolkata, she would go to Delhi.
1:09 pm: Ahead of the protest, Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was sent a message whcih suggested that some leaders who have left the party would return if her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was removed from the organisation's leadership.
“I know these people very well. Those who have no ideology or principles cannot dictate terms to us,” she said.
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