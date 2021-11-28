NEW DELHI : Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised several issues including the Women's reservation bill in the all-party meet, held at the national capital on Sunday.

TMC'S floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien respectively were present at the meet.

Sources told ANI that the TMC leader demanded from Centre to "bring women's reservation bill in this winter session of Parliament and not bulldoze bills without screening by the opposition."

"Issues like Unemployment, Price Rise of Essentials/Fuel Prices, the law on MSP, weakening of the federal structure and stop disinvestment of profitable PSUs were raised by TMC in the meet," said the source.

"TMC Leader also raised the issue of BSF jurisdiction that is increased in West Bengal, Pegasus Issue, disrupted Monsoon session and Covid-19 situation in Country" source added.

At the all-party meeting was called by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among the leaders who attended.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.