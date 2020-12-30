TMC seeks recall of Bengal Governor, Dhankhar hits back

TMC seeks recall of Bengal Governor, Dhankhar hits back1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 09:39 PM IST
- A team of TMC MPs has sent a letter to the President on Tuesday listing 'all such transgressions' by Dhankhar
- An angry Dhankhar shot back, claiming free and fair elections are not held in the state
West Bengal’s ruling TMC Wednesday intensified its war of attrition with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding his recall for “transgressing constitutional limits".
An angry Dhankhar shot back, claiming free and fair elections are not held in the state and that it is his duty to ensure people exercise their franchise without fear.
Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss
A team of TMC MPs has sent a letter to the President on Tuesday listing “all such transgressions" by Dhankhar in recent times and urged him to take action as per Article 156, Clause 1 of the Constitution, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here.
“The governor holds office during the pleasure of the President as per Article 156, Clause 1. We have urged the President to withdraw the pleasure, which translates into removing this governor," Roy said.
The relevant article of the Constitution relates to a state governor holding office as long as the President does not withdraw the “pleasure". “We have noticed that since he arrived in the state in July last year, he has been regularly tweeting, holding press meets and participating in TV discussions, where he is regularly passing comments on the functioning of the state government," Roy said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
