Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >TMC seeks recall of Bengal Governor, Dhankhar hits back
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

TMC seeks recall of Bengal Governor, Dhankhar hits back

1 min read . 09:39 PM IST PTI

  • A team of TMC MPs has sent a letter to the President on Tuesday listing 'all such transgressions' by Dhankhar
  • An angry Dhankhar shot back, claiming free and fair elections are not held in the state

West Bengal’s ruling TMC Wednesday intensified its war of attrition with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding his recall for “transgressing constitutional limits".

West Bengal’s ruling TMC Wednesday intensified its war of attrition with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding his recall for “transgressing constitutional limits".

An angry Dhankhar shot back, claiming free and fair elections are not held in the state and that it is his duty to ensure people exercise their franchise without fear.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Border talks with China yet to make progress: Rajnath

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST

COVID-19: 6,268 new cases in Kerala, 5,707 people recovered

1 min read . 10:37 PM IST

Mint Lite | EU-China deal, Hong Kong, India cash tightening, new species & more

4 min read . 10:26 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: 20 UK returnees, 20 of their contacts test positive for Covid-19

2 min read . 10:21 PM IST

An angry Dhankhar shot back, claiming free and fair elections are not held in the state and that it is his duty to ensure people exercise their franchise without fear.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Border talks with China yet to make progress: Rajnath

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST

COVID-19: 6,268 new cases in Kerala, 5,707 people recovered

1 min read . 10:37 PM IST

Mint Lite | EU-China deal, Hong Kong, India cash tightening, new species & more

4 min read . 10:26 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: 20 UK returnees, 20 of their contacts test positive for Covid-19

2 min read . 10:21 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

A team of TMC MPs has sent a letter to the President on Tuesday listing “all such transgressions" by Dhankhar in recent times and urged him to take action as per Article 156, Clause 1 of the Constitution, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here.

“The governor holds office during the pleasure of the President as per Article 156, Clause 1. We have urged the President to withdraw the pleasure, which translates into removing this governor," Roy said.

The relevant article of the Constitution relates to a state governor holding office as long as the President does not withdraw the “pleasure". “We have noticed that since he arrived in the state in July last year, he has been regularly tweeting, holding press meets and participating in TV discussions, where he is regularly passing comments on the functioning of the state government," Roy said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.