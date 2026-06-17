TMC split: Lok Sabha Speaker invites Abhishek Banerjee for meeting at 5 pm on June 19

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invited Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting on June 19 to present his case on the split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, as per a letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

However, sources in Trinamool Congress told news agency PTI that the party has not received any communication from the Speaker's Office until 3 pm.

In a letter to MP Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha Secretariat said, “This is with reference to your mail dated 16 June, 2026 addressed to Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha wherein you have requested for a fresh date and time to present your case before the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of the meeting between Lok Sabha Speaker and Abhishek Banerjee? ⌵ The meeting aims to allow Abhishek Banerjee to present his case regarding the split in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. 2 Why are the rebel MPs seeking recognition as a separate group? ⌵ The rebel MPs, after merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), are seeking recognition to establish their political identity separate from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction. 3 How is the issue of recognition for the TMC faction expected to be resolved? ⌵ Speaker Om Birla will hear arguments from both the rebel MPs and Mamata Banerjee's group before deciding on recognition, likely consulting legal opinions on the defection matter. 4 Should the Lok Sabha Speaker grant recognition to the breakaway TMC faction? ⌵ The decision hinges on legal interpretations of the anti-defection law, and it remains to be seen if the Speaker will accept their plea given the constitutional guidelines. 5 What argument does Abhishek Banerjee present against the recognition of the rebel group? ⌵ Banerjee contends that the Constitution and anti-defection laws do not allow the formation of a separate faction within an existing political party.

“In this connection, it is intimated that Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha has kindly acceded to your request,” the letter stated.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat asked Banerjee to meet the Speaker in his official Chamber in Parliament House of India at 5 PM on June 19.

“Accordingly, you are requested to present your case before Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, in his official Chamber in Parliament House of India on 19.6.2026 at 5 P.M,” it added.

Earlier, it was reported that Speaker Om Birla will hear both sides — the 20 defected TMC MPs as well as the faction led by Mamata Banerjee — before deciding on giving recognition to the breakaway faction.

Sources in Parliament had also told PTI that Speaker Om Birla is likely to seek legal opinion on the defection of the leaders' demand to be recognised as a separate group after a proposed merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs have sought recognition as a separate group following their merger with the lesser-known NCPI.

According to the report, Abhishek Banerjee, was called for a meeting with Speaker Birla on two hours' notice, even as the Enforcement Directorate was still questioning him on Monday.

Abhishek Banerjee writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

On June 10, Abhishek Banerjee wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, urging him not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Banerjee had asserted that the Constitution and anti-defection law do not permit the formation of a separate group within an existing political party.

Party MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose also submitted the letter to Birla at his residence on Sunday.

"Treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC," Banerjee had said in his letter.

Citing a judgment of the Supreme Court's constitution bench in the Maharashtra political crisis, Banerjee had argued that the defence of a "split" is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule and that the legal framework contemplates identification of one political party, not recognition of rival factions within it.

"Afford the AITC an opportunity of being heard before any decision is taken on any communication of the nature referred to above, should the same be received," he had said.

Banerjee had also contended that any merger claim would require both a merger of the political party and the support of two-thirds of legislators, and that satisfying only one of these conditions would not be sufficient under the law.

On Tuesday, TMC sources said Banerjee was called for a meeting with Birla at a two-hour notice when the ED was questioning him in connection with its probe into an alleged primary school recruitment scam.

While the rebels have already met Birla, Mamata Banerjee's group had sought an appointment to meet him.