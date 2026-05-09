TMC suspends spokesperson, who apologised to Suvendu Adhikari, for 6 years: Riju Dutta says, ‘Because I spoke the truth’

Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress has suspended its national spokesperson Riju Dutta for six years. The suspension took effect on 9 May, with immediate effect. The party cited a serious breach of discipline and failure to appear before its Disciplinary Committee.

Riju Dutta served as a prominent TMC national spokesperson for 13 years. He was a vocal defender of the party on national and local news platforms. He frequently engaged in heated debates with opposition leaders on television.

Dutta was also active on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. He rose through the ranks without family political connections, as he himself emphasised.

Suspension Order

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Riju Dutta suspended from the TMC? ⌵ Riju Dutta was suspended from the TMC for six years due to a serious breach of discipline and failure to appear before the party's Disciplinary Committee. This followed public statements that embarrassed the party leadership, including an apology to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. 2 What did Riju Dutta say after his suspension from TMC? ⌵ Riju Dutta stated on social media that he was suspended for "speaking the truth" after dedicating 13 years to the party. He also disputed the party's claim of non-response, stating he submitted a written reply before the suspension notice was issued. 3 What triggered Riju Dutta's suspension from the TMC? ⌵ The suspension was triggered by Riju Dutta's public video apology to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders for past remarks. He also praised the BJP for providing him support, stating his own party leaders were unresponsive during a difficult period. 4 What is the TMC's stance on Riju Dutta's apology to Suvendu Adhikari? ⌵ The TMC quickly distanced itself from Riju Dutta's remarks and apology to Suvendu Adhikari. His subsequent suspension for a breach of discipline indicates the party did not support his actions or statements. 5 What are the consequences of Riju Dutta's six-year suspension from the TMC? ⌵ During the six-year suspension, Riju Dutta is stripped of all party positions, responsibilities, and privileges. He is prohibited from representing himself as any kind of TMC member, and the party reserves the right to take further action.

The party issued a show-cause notice to Dutta on 8 May over anti-party statements. The notice asked him to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated. The party says he failed to submit any explanation within the stipulated period.

Dutta then communicated via WhatsApp, requesting time to meet the Disciplinary Committee. The committee granted him a slot on 8 May at 3 PM at Trinamool Bhavan. Committee members waited until 5 PM, but Dutta did not appear.

The party concluded that his conduct constituted a "Breach of Discipline" under its Party Rules. He has been stripped of all positions, responsibilities and party privileges.

During the six-year suspension, he cannot represent himself as any kind of party member. The party also reserved the right to take further action if deemed appropriate.

What Triggered the Controversy The suspension follows a series of public statements that deeply embarrassed the TMC leadership. After the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the BJP won 207 seats and the TMC won only 80, Dutta took a strikingly different public position.

He released a public video apologising to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders for past "abusive" remarks. He claimed he had been under intense pressure and threats from within the TMC to make those remarks.

He also publicly praised the BJP for providing him protection and support. He said his own party leaders were not answering his calls during that difficult period. TMC quickly distanced itself from his remarks.

Riju Dutta's Response Riju Dutta took to social media immediately after the suspension order became public. He wrote that, after giving 13 years of his youth to the party, he had been suspended for “speaking the truth”.

“Why? Because I spoke the truth,” he wrote.

Dutta disputed the party's claim that he had failed to respond to the notice. According to Dutta, he submitted his written reply at Trinamool Bhavan on 9 May at 11:27 AM.

He suggested the suspension notice had been typed before his reply was even read. He signed off defiantly, writing: "Thank You All India Trinamool Congress! I, promise ‘I WILL BE BACK’!!"

Riju Dutta earlier congratulated newly-sworn-in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. In a lengthy post, he outlined the expectations he had of the new government.

On 7 May, he wrote, “Planning a sabbatical for self-development & higher studies!”

Trinamool Announces Leaders Meanwhile, Trinamool has announced its Assembly leaders. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition. The veteran TMC leader won by 61,476 votes against his nearest opposition, the BJP’s Shatorupa.