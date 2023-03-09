TMC to raise Adani-Hindenburg row, LIC, SBI issues in Parliament2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:55 AM IST
Derek O-Brien said that the party would also flag concerns such as LIC and SBI's risk exposure, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and ‘misuse’ of central agencies during the second phase of the Session.
The the Budget Session of the Parliament resumes, the Trinamool Congress is set to raise the Adani-Hindenburg issue yet again. Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O-Brien said that the party would also flag concerns such as LIC and SBI's risk exposure, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and ‘misuse’ of central agencies during the second phase of the Session.
