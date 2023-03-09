The the Budget Session of the Parliament resumes, the Trinamool Congress is set to raise the Adani-Hindenburg issue yet again. Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O-Brien said that the party would also flag concerns such as LIC and SBI's risk exposure, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and ‘misuse’ of central agencies during the second phase of the Session.

“We also want to raise the political vendetta against the Opposition-ruled states that also includes holding back funds in schemes such as MGNREGS and PMAY that are crucial for a large section of the vulnerable population," O’Brien was quoted as saying.

Days after the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, several Opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged misuse of central investigation agencies. O'Brien said that the TMC would rake up the issue yet again during the Session.

O'Brien said that the floor strategy had been decided by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party's all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee following a meeting that was also attended by him and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (the TMC's Lok Sabha floor leader). He also said that a consultation with other opposition parties will be held before the session begins.

The party plans to highlight LIC's exposure to the Adani Group and the way price rise affects the lives of the common man. The second largest Opposition outfit in Parliament, TMC has also revived its demand for the introduction of the women's reservation bill.

While the Congress continues to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations related to the Adani group, others like the Samajwadi Party, the Left parties and DMK have lodged their strong protests against the alleged attack on federal structure and misuse of institutions.

