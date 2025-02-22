In a shocking incident, a TMC worker was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Niamul.

The incident took place on Friday night when Niamul was travelling on his motorcycle.

Niamul was stopped near the bus stop at Kankratala by some men, and then thrashed with rods and stones, reported PTI quoting police.

The victim was rushed to the Siuri Sadar Hospital. From there, he was referred to a private hospital, but died on the way.

Niamul was killed by the rival faction of the party “which had worked for the BJP in last Lok Sabha elections,” alleged victim's brother Enamul Sheikh, who is also a TMC worker.

The accused people in the alleged crime are yet to be identified. Meanwhile, a case was lodged and an investigation is underway.

TMC blames BJP The district TMC alleged that Niamul was killed by BJP members to unleash terror ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Rejecting the allegation, the BJP claimed the murder showed the law and order situation of the state.

Union Minister slams Mamata Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar slammed Mamata Banerjee over the death of a party worker and said, “ Under @MamataOfficial's rule, now West Bengal has turned into a battleground of Trinamool’s own infighting!”

“Again a @AITCofficial worker was killed by TMC goons over territorial disputes in Birbhum,” said Majumdar in a post on X.