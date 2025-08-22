'TMC jabe BJP ashbe': PM Modi calls for 'real change' at event to flag off 3 metro services in Kolkata

'TMC Jabe BJP ashbe' (TMC will go, BJP will come) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at an event in Kolkata on Friday, August 22, to inaugurate three new metro lines in the Bengal capital.

Advertisement

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, PM Modi expressed hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in the state, reported ANI.

Addressing the Kolkata meeting, PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI, “It is necessary to elect the BJP in West Bengal to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people. It is certain that TMC will be removed from power and BJP will be elected.”

Advertisement

He added, “The BJP believes that until West Bengal develops, the 'yatra' of 'Viksit Bharat' will not be successful...In the past 11 years, the central government has extended every possible help for the development of West Bengal...The money that the central government sends for the development of the state is being looted and is spent on the TMC cadre...”

Advertisement

On the issue of atrocities against women in the state, PM Modi said, “The atrocities against women in the state have increased. Crime and corruption have become the identity of the TMC government. Till the TMC is in power in the state, there will be no development...The real change will only come when the TMC is removed from power. Criminals and corrupt should be in jail, not in power...”

Advertisement

“The enlightened people of Bengal know that dependence on others means an injury to self-respect. We have to get the country out of this situation. Therefore, today the country has decided to achieve new heights by adopting the basic mantra of 'Atmanirbharta'...We have seen the latest proof of this during Operation Sindoor. Our army has turned the bases of terrorists and terror masters into ruins. Our forces have taught a lesson to the terrorists in Pakistan...The biggest power behind this success is the Made in India weapons,” PM Modi said.

Also Read | Credit clash? Mamata takes veiled dig at BJP ahead of Kolkata metro launch

Campaign against infiltrators Addressing a rally at Dum Dum area in North 24 Parganas, PM Modi said, "This country can no longer tolerate infiltrators. We will not allow them to stay in India, and that is why our government has launched such a massive campaign against infiltrators. I am surprised that some political parties, including the TMC and the Congress, have bowed down to appeasement politics. These parties, driven by their hunger for power, are promoting infiltration,” he alleged.

Advertisement

“To ensure that infiltrators leave Bengal and the country, the TMC government has to go. Only your vote can ensure that these infiltrators are driven out of the nation,” the PM asserted.

Advertisement

PM Modi flags off metro train services PM Modi also flagged off metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata. He also undertook a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

PM Modi flagged off a 13.61 km-long newly constructed metro rail network that stretches from Naopara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Sealdah–Esplanade, and Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay.

Advertisement

He also inaugurated a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station.