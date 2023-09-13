TMC's Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in alleged school jobs scam investigation1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a school jobs scam investigation.
Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress and the party's national general secretary, made an appearance today before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, according to officials. Banerjee arrived at the ED office in Kolkata at approximately 11:30 AM.