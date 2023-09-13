Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress and the party's national general secretary, made an appearance today before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, according to officials. Banerjee arrived at the ED office in Kolkata at approximately 11:30 AM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED officials have summoned Banerjee to provide evidence related to irregularities in school recruitment. An ED official stated, "Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam." This development led Banerjee to skip a coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA, scheduled for the same day in Delhi.

On the previous day, Banerjee had filed a supplementary affidavit before the Calcutta High Court, arguing that a fresh summons issued by the ED, while his revisional application challenging earlier summons was pending, was legally questionable.

In his affidavit, Banerjee accused the ED of conducting a "fishing and roving inquiry" to implicate him in the alleged teacher recruitment scam.