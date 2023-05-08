Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on 6 May called upon the party's workers and leaders to ensure that the TMC wins 40 of the total 42 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on 6 May called upon the party's workers and leaders to ensure that the TMC wins 40 of the total 42 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, TMC bagged 22 seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, TMC bagged 22 seats.
Banerjee claimed that if TMC had won 34-35 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government at the Centre would not have been able to increase prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
Banerjee claimed that if TMC had won 34-35 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government at the Centre would not have been able to increase prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
“Let us work towards the target of getting 40 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. If we start working from now, if you can reach the people in a bigger way, if you highlight how despite winning polls BJP has done precious little for people's betterment, we can very well achieve that target," Banerjee said on Saturday.
“Let us work towards the target of getting 40 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. If we start working from now, if you can reach the people in a bigger way, if you highlight how despite winning polls BJP has done precious little for people's betterment, we can very well achieve that target," Banerjee said on Saturday.
“Their (BJP's) MPS haven't done anything to project the issues faced by people. They are only interested in building Ram temple and dividing people in the name of religion," Banerjee added.
“Their (BJP's) MPS haven't done anything to project the issues faced by people. They are only interested in building Ram temple and dividing people in the name of religion," Banerjee added.
It is to be known that in April Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target for the BJP to win 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The BJP now has 18 Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal.
It is to be known that in April Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target for the BJP to win 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The BJP now has 18 Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal.
The Diamond Harbour MP is holding a mass outreach programme ahead of the panchayat election in the state since 25 April.
The Diamond Harbour MP is holding a mass outreach programme ahead of the panchayat election in the state since 25 April.
Hitting out at Left and Congress, Banerjee said that the parties will also not utter a single word against the BJP government as they have all ganged up to discredit the TMC administration since they failed to defeat the state's ruling party.
Hitting out at Left and Congress, Banerjee said that the parties will also not utter a single word against the BJP government as they have all ganged up to discredit the TMC administration since they failed to defeat the state's ruling party.
He also described the Congress as the B team of the BJP.
He also described the Congress as the B team of the BJP.
On Sunday, a large number of people took part in Banerjee's road shows at Rejinagar and Naoda areas of Murshidabad district.
On Sunday, a large number of people took part in Banerjee's road shows at Rejinagar and Naoda areas of Murshidabad district.
With agency inputs.
With agency inputs.