Home >News >India >TMC's Arpita Ghosh resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

TMC's Arpita Ghosh has resigned as Rajya Sabha MP. Her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman of the House, Rajya Sabha informed on Wednesday. 

This comes just days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated Sushmita Dev as the party nominee for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from West Bengal.

A former Congress MP from Assam's Silchar, Dev joined the TMC last month in presence of party leader Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O' Brien and others. She is a prominent figure outside West Bengal to join TMC.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate Sushmita Dev to the Upper House of the Parliament. Mamata Banerjee's vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!" the TMC had said in a tweet.

