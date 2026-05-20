TMC's Saayoni Ghosh denies alleged property ties to Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, warns of legal action

Saayoni Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress MP, on Wednesday warned of legal action against those spreading “fake news” about her alleged links to a Kolkata property connected to Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), which is governed by the TMC, has sent notices to numerous properties linked to the party’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking for sanctioned building plans and related documents for verification, PTI reported on Monday, citing sources.

Ghosh took to X and said, "Just saw a few forwards that one Abhishek Banerjee & Sayani Ghosh jointly own a property namely 19 D Seven Tanks Road, Kolkata 700030 with no mobile number as a contact. I can’t say who it is But It’s definitely not the Sayani Ghosh who started from a humble background with no windfall profits made from politics till date. People simply blessed me & I am grateful.

“I want my voters to know my assets have been declared on my election affidavit. Check the records. For those trying to defame me without any evidence - STOP NOW!” she further said.

The TMC MP added, “Please know, I won’t budge an inch, I won’t let it pass. Legal action will be taken for spreading fake news. This ‘Ghosh’ wont be bullied.”

The move comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in West Bengal, ending the TMC’s rule in the state that began in 2011.

According to senior civic officials, notices have been issued for 17 to 21 properties allegedly owned by or associated with Banerjee, his relatives, and a company, to determine whether the constructions comply with plans approved by the corporation.

State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said that Banerjee, widely regarded as the second-most influential leader in the Trinamool Congress, is “not above the law.” She also alleged that authorities had identified several properties linked to Trinamool leaders that may have been built illegally.

Referring to the notices issued by the KMC, Paul alleged that several properties associated with Abhishek Banerjee, his family members, and the company Leaps and Bounds were being examined.

“Bring the plans. Otherwise, we will take action. You are not above the law," she said, claiming that the notices were issued as part of a drive against allegedly unauthorised constructions.

Reacting to the reports, Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata and a Trinamool Congress MLA, stated he was unaware of any notices sent by the civic body to Banerjee.

"According to the KMC Act, we are policymakers, and I have no knowledge about this," he mentioned.

According to the report citing sources, the properties being examined include Abhishek Banerjee’s residence at 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, a neighbouring building on Kalighat Road, and several other premises located on Premendra Mitra Sarani, Panditiya Road, and Ustad Aamir Khan Sarani.

Civic officials said the notices were issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, which authorises the civic body to seek explanations regarding suspected unauthorised construction and gives property owners an opportunity to present their side.

The notices ask for sanctioned building plans and other construction-related documents, along with clarification on whether all required approvals were obtained for structural changes or additions, including the installation of lifts and escalators.

BJP civic body chief's alleged bounty on Saayoni Ghosh Pradeep Dixit, the municipal chairman of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr and a BJP leader, was accused in a viral video of announcing a ₹1 crore bounty for beheading Saayoni Ghosh. He later rejected the allegation, saying the clip was from a Sunday procession and that the video had been manipulated using AI before being spread online.