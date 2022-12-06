TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police over Morbi bridge incident tweet

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on 6 December said that the party’s national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been arrested by Gujarat police, terming it as a ‘political vendetta’ by the BJP.
In a series of tweets, Derek O’Brien claimed that Gokhale's arrest is a cooked up case filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse where 140 people died.
He wrote, "TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police. Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Mon. When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up."
He further wrote, “At 2 in the morning on Tue, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings."
“The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence AITC and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he wrote.
However, when contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh told PTI that he had no such information. "I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said.
Though, O’Brien did not specify which tweet led to Gokhale's arrest, but on 1 December, the PIB fact check had termed an RTI report filed by Gokhale as fake.
In the RTI which was filed by Gokhale, it was revealed that the PM Modi's visit to Morbi cost ₹30 crore.
In a tweet, the fact check Bereau wrote, “Quoting an RTI, It is being claimed in a tweet that PM’s visit to Morbi cost ₹30 cr. #PIBFactCheck ️ This claim is #Fake. No such RTI response has been given."
PIB had created a fact checking unit in order to identify the fake news related to government and its policies circulating on various social media platforms. The fact check unit monitor platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to flag news that is fake.
