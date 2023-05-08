Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce the Class 12th or or HSC results today, May 8, Monday, at 9.30 am. Students can check the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in — to check the board exam result. The State Minister of School Education will declare the results at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.
Students need to use their roll number and date of birth to check the result online today.
Follow all the latest updates here:
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Results not out yet
Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce the Class 12th shortly. As per the lastet update, the link is not yet activated.
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Passing criteria
To pass the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams, students need to score minimum 35 marks in each subject.
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Last year results
In 2022, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams. The pass percentage recorded was 92.76 percent. Girls had outshined boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 percent as compared to 90.96 percent.
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Over 8 lakh students awaiting Class 12 results
Around 8.17 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The Class 12 exams were held from 13 March-3 April across 3,169 locations in the state
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Website showing error
Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce the Class 12th or or HSC results today. The link is not yet activated and the website is showing error.
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Here's how to check
Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.
Click on TN Class 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the required credentials
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check all the details mentioned and download for further use.
TN 12th Result 2023: Keep login credentials handy
Keep your HSC final exam roll numbers ready to check the result anytime now.
Tamil Nadu Class 12th board exam result on mobile
As per the TNDGE press release, students will get Class 12 board exam results on their registered numbers as well.
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Websites to check result
tnresults.nic.in
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
TN Plus 2 HSC Result 2023 in press conference at 9.30 am
Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education will announce the result through a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library Conference at 9.30 am today.
TN 12th result for all streams today
TN HSE Result 2023 for all streams-Science, Commerce, and Arts will be announced today at 9.30 am.
Passing criteria for TN 12th result 2023
Candidates will have to score 35 marks in each subject to pass TN HSC exam.
TN Class 12th Result 2023: Exam dates
In Tamil Nadu, the examination for Arts, Commerce and Science streams was conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023.
TN 12th result 2023: No toppers list
The board will not announce any toppers list.
TN Plus two result shortly
TN Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced at 9.30 am. Candidates can check their results on the official website of TN results.
