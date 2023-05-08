Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce the Class 12th or or HSC results today, May 8, Monday, at 9.30 am. Students can check the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in — to check the board exam result. The State Minister of School Education will declare the results at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

Students need to use their roll number and date of birth to check the result online today.

Follow all the latest updates here: