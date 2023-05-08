Hello User
TN 12th Result 2023 LIVE: TN DGE Class 12th result shortly, check direct link here

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint
Tamil Nadu Class 12th result will be declared today.

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus 2 Result 2023 Live: TN DGE will announce the Class 12th board result today on its official website. 

