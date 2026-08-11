TN Assembly passes resolution to abolish NEET in state, urges Centre to allow admissions on Class 12 marks: Details

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the central government to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam and allow admission to undergraduate medical courses based on Class 12 marks.

Why is Tamil Nadu against NEET? The resolution was moved by state Health Minister KG Arunraj, who said Tamil Nadu, under successive governments, has repeatedly maintained that NEET undermines the principles of social justice and equality. He also argued that the exam infringes on the states' rights over medical education, news agency ANI reported.

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The minister said, "NEET has diverted the focus of students from the school curriculum to coaching alone," adding that it has led to the “proliferation of coaching centres that charge exorbitant fees”. Arunraj further noted, “This test gravely undermines medical education opportunities for rural and socio-economically disadvantaged students.”

The resolution, put forth by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), also alleged that NEET undermines medical education opportunities for Tamil-medium school students and rural and socio-economically disadvantaged students.

What does the resolution propose? The resolution seeks amendments to relevant central laws to discontinue the mandatory NEET system for undergraduate medical admissions in the state. While maintaining that the exam adversely impacts students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, the resolution raised concerns about the increasing dependence on expensive coaching centres and the pressure the single entrance examination places on students seeking admission to medical colleges.

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Previously, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, seeking an exemption from NEET for the state. Several state governments in Tamil Nadu have repeatedly urged the Centre to approve the legislation.

DMK, AIADMK back scrapping NEET resolution The resolution was adopted in the Assembly after members of opposition parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and the Left parties, backed it. However, the lone BJP MLA staged a walkout in opposition to the move. M Bhojarajan argued that NEET provides an opportunity and hope to students in Tamil Nadu. "NEET is an encouragement for the people of Tamil Nadu. There is hope that the future will be better," the BJP MLA said.

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The support from the two main regional parties came amid an ongoing political debate in Tamil Nadu over NEET and the state's demand for greater autonomy in determining medical admission policies.

NEET continues to be a politically contentious issue in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling government maintaining that the exam undermines social justice and equitable access to medical education. Opponents, however, have argued for improved coaching and support for students rather than scrapping the common entrance test.

Also Read | CJP Threatens To Resume Protests If Govt Fails To Withdraw FIRs Against Students

NEET paper leak row The resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly comes months after the NEET-UG exam was cancelled in May following reports of a paper leak, triggering a massive backlash. While the exam was conducted again in June amid heightened scrutiny, members of the country's Gen Z gathered in support of youth outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which staged a protest for over a month at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protesters sought the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for greater accountability and reforms in the education sector amid alleged irregularities. The outfit also sought ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of victims who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy. The youth-led movement called off the agitation hours after Pradhan resigned, marking a major concession by the central government

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.