Home >News >India >TN assembly polls 2021: Madras HC bans use of firecrackers on counting day

TN assembly polls 2021: Madras HC bans use of firecrackers on counting day

DMK party chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin displays his ink mark after casting his vote in the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections in Chennai.
1 min read . 03:03 PM IST Staff Writer

A few days back, Election Commission of India had also banned victory celebration on the day of counting of votes on May 2.

The Madras High Court on Friday imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers on the day of the counting of votes in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 2.

The high court said that it is hoping all political parties, media and citizens at large will follow the COVID-19 protocol on the day of the counting of assembly election votes on May 2.

A few days back, the Election Commission of India had also banned victory celebration on the day of the counting of votes on May 2.

The results of the Assembly elections held in five states/UT - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry - will be announced on May 2.

As per the exit polls, in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is predicted to come to power. The DMK and its allies are forecast to win at least 160 seats, while the incumbent AIADMK are predicted to win around 66 seats.

Today's Chanakya predicted 164-186 seats for DMK and 46-68 for the ruling AIADMK-led alliance. According to ABP-CVoter exit poll, AIADMK is expected to get 58-70 seats, DMK 160-172 seats and others 0-7. Republic-CNX poll said that DMK is expected to win 160-170 seats whereas AIADMK may get 58-68 seats.

Voting for the 234 seats-Tamil Nadu assembly was held on April 6 in a single phase.

