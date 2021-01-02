OPEN APP
Home >News >India >TN CM announces 600 crore relief to five lakh farmers
Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami (ANI Photo )
Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami (ANI Photo )

TN CM announces 600 crore relief to five lakh farmers

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 10:01 PM IST PTI

  • A norm that permitted relief only upto a maximum of two hectares has been relaxed and the assistance shall cover loss in its entirety without any upper limit, CM K Palaniswami said
  • TN has sought 3,750.38 crore assistance for damage due to Nivar and 1,514 crore for Burevi from the Central government

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced 600 crore relief assistance to about five lakh farmers, whose crops on 3.10 lakh plus hectares were hit due to the recent back to back cyclones in Tamil Nadu.

A norm that permitted relief only upto a maximum of two hectares has been relaxed in view of the losses suffered by ryots and the assistance shall cover loss in its entirety without any upper limit, Palaniswami said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
All the state and district officials were trained on the Operational Guidelines and for conducting the dry-run (Photo: PTI)

India's Covid-19 vaccination dry run in numbers: 286 sessions, 1.1 lakh vaccinators trained

3 min read . 10:10 PM IST
Srinagar: A medic demonstrates the administration of COVAXIN, COVID-19 vaccine, on a health worker during a dry run, in Srinagar, Saturday, Jan 02, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2021_000134B)

Covid vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets 23,000 volunteers for Covaxin Phase 3 trials

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been criticised for frequent reversals during the pandemic

UK government under pressure to close primary schools as unions revolt

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
Revellers wearing protective face masks take part in New Year's Day celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Britain registers record 57,725 new Covid-19 cases, 445 deaths in a day

1 min read . 09:51 PM IST

The assistance would be directly credited to the bank accounts of farmers from January 7, he said in an official release. Palaniswami said agricultural and horticultural crops on 3,10,589.63 hectares were affected in Tamil Nadu due to the Nivar and Burevi cyclones witnessed during November-December last year.

Farmers, who bore huge production cost, were hit badly due to the storms, he added. The Chief Minister increased aid, covered under input subsidy head, to 20,000 from 13,500 per hectare for rainfed and irrigated paddy and for other crops with irrigation amenities.

For all rainfed crops, barring paddy, the relief assistance per hectare is raised to 10,000 from the present 7,410, he announced. Similarly, the Chief Minister hiked assistance under the perennial crops category to 25,000 from the present 18,000 per hectare. The present slab of assistance per hectare is based on the National Disaster Relief Fund guidelines and the quantum of hike over and above the NDRF stipulation shall be borne by the state government, Palaniswami said.

Tamil Nadu has sought 3,750.38 crore assistance for damage due to Nivar and 1,514 crore for Burevi from the Central government. " 600 crore assistance will be provided to about five lakh farmers and the benefit shall be directed transferred to their bank accounts from January 7," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout