TN CM announces 600 crore relief to five lakh farmers

For all rainfed crops, barring paddy, the relief assistance per hectare is raised to ₹10,000 from the present ₹7,410, he announced. Similarly, the Chief Minister hiked assistance under the perennial crops category to ₹25,000 from the present ₹18,000 per hectare. The present slab of assistance per hectare is based on the National Disaster Relief Fund guidelines and the quantum of hike over and above the NDRF stipulation shall be borne by the state government, Palaniswami said.