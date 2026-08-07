TN CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha on Friday withdrew her petition filed before a family court at Chengelpattu near here seeking divorce, news agency PTI said.

Sangeetha appeared before the court through video-conferencing when her plea was taken up, and she submitted the reasons for not pursuing her case. Accordingly, the court disposed of her petition as withdrawn, the news agency said quoting official court sources said.

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The local court had on June 15 adjourned the proceedings in the divorce case scheduling the next hearing for today, August 7.

February 2026 plea In February 2026, Sangeetha filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu court under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking dissolution of their marriage.

In the plea, Sangeetha had claimed that Vijay is involved in an extramarital affair with a female co-star. She maintained that this caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

The petition reportedly alleged adultery, mental cruelty, neglect and desertion, and states that the marriage had “irretrievably broken down.”

Vijay married Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, on August 25, 1999, long before he rose to become an actor and eventually the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The couple has two children: a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Dhivya Sasha.

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Sangeetha was once an ardent admirer of Vijay before the two eventually got married. Their relationship began in the late 1990s, after Vijay rose to fame with the success of Poove Unakkaga (1996).

At the time, Sangeetha — who was based in the UK — travelled to Chennai to congratulate him, and the two grew close. The marriage was first registered in the UK in 1998 before a traditional wedding in Chennai in 1999.