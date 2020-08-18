Home >News >India >TN COVID-19 death toll tops 6,000, recoveries eclipse new cases
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample (REUTERS)

TN COVID-19 death toll tops 6,000, recoveries eclipse new cases

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 07:38 PM IST PTI

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 5,709 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,49,654 while 121 more deaths pushed the toll to 6,007.

With 5,850 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the recoveries outnumbered the new infections and in total 2,89,787 people have got cured, a Health department bulletin said.

Those dead include 108 with co-morbidities and 13 had no chronic diseases.

Of the 6,007 deaths as on date, 2,501 were from Chennai.

A 16-year old girl and a 32-year old man wereamong the COVID fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Everyday, Tamil Nadu has beenreporting 100 plus deaths inrecent times.

The state capital logged 1,182 new infections and the rest of the cases was scattered across Tamil Nadu.

Out of the over 3,49,600 total infections in the state, the active cases were 53,860.

As many as 67,025 samples were tested (RT-PCR) and cumulatively 38,45,803 specimens have been examined.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

