TN COVID-19 toll breaches 8,000 mark; 5,684 new cases reported

CHENNAI : The COVID-19 death toll in Tamil Nadu crossed the 8,000 mark on Tuesday with 87 more fatalities reported, while 5,684 fresh cases took the tally to 4,74,940. The toll now stands at 8,012.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the third successive day with 6,599 people getting discharged, taking the total number of people cured to 4,16,715, the health department said in a bulletin.

The active cases stood at 50,213. For the sixth day running, Chennai reported less than 1,000 cases, with 988 infections, while Coimbatore and Cuddalore logged 445 and 407 respectively.

Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur together accounted for 763 new cases, the bulletin said. The state capital accounted for 2,896 of the total of 8 012 deaths and 1,43,602 cases in the overall tally of 4.74 lakh plus infections.

As many as 62 of the 87 fatalities were aged above 60 and three among them were nonagenarians. Three among the deceased were without comorbidities, the bulletin said. As many as 83,266 samples were tested and cumulatively 54,62,277 specimens have been examined.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via