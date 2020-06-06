Home >News >India >TN govt to bear education expenses of girl who spent her savings on poor during lockdown
State Cabinet Minister Sellur K. Raju felicitates salon owner's daughter Nethra after she got appointed as United Nations Association for Development and Peace Goodwill Ambassador, in Madurai on Friday (Photo: ANI)
TN govt to bear education expenses of girl who spent her savings on poor during lockdown

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2020, 05:14 PM IST PTI

Tamil Nadu CM said his govt will bear higher education expenses of Madurai salon owner's daughter who spent her savings of 5 lakh to help poor during lockdown

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the state government would bear the higher education expenses of a salon owner's daughter in Madurai who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her COVID-19 relief work.

The salon owner, Mohan of Madurai district, spent his savings earmarked for the education of his daughter Nethra to buy and distribute groceries and vegetables for the poor during the lockdown period, Palaniswami said and appreciated his gesture.

"The Tamil Nadu government will bear the higher education expenditure of Nethra," the Chief Minister said, adding, it was to honour Mohan's help for the destitute with dedication, sans selfishness during the pandemic.

He greeted the 13-year girl who reportedly convinced her father to spend his savings for the needy.

On May 31, in his "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast, Prime Minister Modi had said "..There are innumerable people who are willing to give their all in the service of others. One such gentleman is K C Mohan of Tamil Nadu.

Shri Mohan ji runs a salon in Madurai.

Through sheer hard work, he had saved five lakh rupees for his daughter's education.

But he spent the entire amount in the service of the needy and the underprivileged in these difficult times."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

