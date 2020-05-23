TN has suffered Rs35,000 Cr revenue loss during lockdown: CM

The Tamil Nadu government had imposed the lockdown on March 24, a day ahead of the national lockdown, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. To a question, he said the state will see what announcement the Centre makes on the next course of lockdown as the ongoing fourth phase will end on May 31. The government would also consult a panel of medical experts, he said, while pointing out at the various relaxations already provided, including in the farming and industrial sectors to resume activity.