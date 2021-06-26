TN HSC Class 12 exam: Tamil Nadu Board releases evaluation criteria for Class 12

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced the evaluation criteria of the Class 12 board exam. As per the state government order, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board result 2021 will be evaluated on the 50:20:30 formula. that is, the result will be based on class 10, class 11, and class 12 internals and practical marks obtained by the students.

According to the notification issued by the state government, the central part of the result will be taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 will carry only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks will only have 30% weightage to the overall result.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result will be declared on July 31.

"The Class 10 board exams would carry 50 % weightage while Class 11 marks would carry 20% weightage and Class 12 internal assessment and practical exams would carry 30% weightage," the statement said.

The state government said if any student did not take up practical exams of class 12 due to the Covid pandemic, then his/her class 11 practical exam marks will be taken into consideration.

If they haven’t taken up both the class 12 and class 11 practical exams, the marks they have scored in written exams through class 10 and 11 will be taken into consideration.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cancelled the Class 12 state board exams 2021 on June 5 due to Covid pandemic. Many other state boards have also announced similar decisions, including the CBSE board.

The CBSE will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11, and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests.

The CBSE on June 21 informed that the results for Class 12 board exams would be declared by July 31.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.